FILE - In this June 25, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy Kabul during an unannounced visit to Afghanistan. On Monday, March 23, 2020, Pompeo arrived in Kabul on an urgent visit to try to move forward a U.S. peace deal signed last month with the Taliban. Pompeo's trip to the Afghan capital comes despite the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when world leaders and statesmen are curtailing official travel. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that there is no evidence of Iran’s ties with terrorist group al-Qaeda, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made such an accusation.

“It seems that Mr. Pompeo, before the last curtain call, wanted to do something more to hurt Iran. Nonetheless, this is absolutely unsubstantiated and unreasonable,” said Zamir Kabulov, director of the ministry’s second Asian department.

There is “absolutely no information” proving that Tehran has ties with al-Qaeda, the Russian diplomat said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency.

Pompeo on Tuesday alleged that Iran had become a “new home base” for al-Qaeda, doubling down the maximum pressure campaign against Iran before leaving office in less than 10 days.

