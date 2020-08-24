The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a suspected Islamic State (IS) recruiter and fundraiser in the Republic of Tatarstan, local media reported Monday, quoting an FSB statement.

On IS emissaries’ instructions, the suspect has recruited and transported citizens of Russia and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States to Syria, the statement said.

The FSB has discovered the financing schemes and the routes for transferring the recruited militants.

The FSB has opened a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of participation in the activities of a terrorist organization, it said.