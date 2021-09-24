Russia holds military exercises on high seas amid NATO manoeuvres

After the start of two military manoeuvres in Ukraine with thousands of soldiers, Russia’s navy has held its own exercises in the Black Sea.

Several ships fired artillery and missiles, the Black Sea Fleet announced on Friday.

Units stationed on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, were also involved.

In addition to more than 20 ships, submarines, helicopters and aircraft were also involved.

In recent months, several military manoeuvres by Russia and the West have caused new tensions.

An exercise involving the United States and other NATO countries is currently under way in western Ukraine.

At the same time, another exercise involving 12,500 soldiers from 11 NATO countries is being held across Ukraine, including in the Kherson region bordering the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.