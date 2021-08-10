Russia imposes sanctions on British citizens in tit-for-tat response

Russia announced entry bans on several British citizens on Monday, in response to sanctions imposed by Britain earlier this year and in 2020.

Moscow decided to “impose personal sanctions on an appropriate number of British representatives closely involved in anti-Russian activities,” according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement said the move came in response to British punitive measures in December 2020 and April 2021 that it said were imposed under “contrived and absurd pretexts.”

Britain initially imposed sanctions targeting certain individuals over allegations of corruption, freezing the assets and imposing entry bans on 22 people in Russia, South Africa, South Sudan and several Latin American countries who were accused of corruption.

The sanctions included 14 people allegedly connected to a 230-million-dollar tax fraud in Russia in a case revealed by Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in a Moscow prison in 2009 under circumstances yet to be clarified.