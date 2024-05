Russia issues warning of retaliating against the British

Russia warned on Monday that it could target British military facilities and equipment in Ukraine and beyond, in response to Ukrainian strikes using British weapons on Russian territory.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to Russia, Nigel Casey, on Monday to protest against recent remarks by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on “Ukraine’s right to strike Russian territory using British weapons,” according to the ministry.

It said that Cameron’s statements contradict previous assurances that long-range British cruise missiles would not be used by Ukraine to strike within Russian territory under any circumstances.

Russia views Cameron’s words as “evidence of a serious escalation,” and as a “confirmation of London’s increasing involvement in military operations on Kiev’s side,” it said.