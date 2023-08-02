Russia Likely to return to black sea grain Initiative – Putin

HANDOUT - 15 April 2021, Russia, Novo-Ogaryovo: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, held via video conference, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence. Photo: -/Kremlin/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full
Moscow will return to the Black Sea grain deal if its interests are secured, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed Russia’s recent withdrawal from the deal, which aimed to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and the export of Russian food and fertilizers.

Putin told Erdogan that the extension of the agreement was meaningless without the implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal, according to the Kremlin.

He reiterated that Russia would return to the deal “as soon as the West fulfills all its obligations” outlined in the agreement.

Both leaders further discussed alternative ways in which Russian grain can be supplied to countries in need.

The two sides agreed to continue contacts at various levels, including preparations for a possible meeting of the two leaders.

