Russia not interested in Military confrontation with NATO – Putin

Russia has no interest in having war with NATO countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

In an interview with a local TV channel, Putin refuted the claims that Russia may attack NATO as “absurd and a figure of speech.”

Moscow and NATO countries “have no territorial claims against each other,” he said, stressing that Russia does not seek to sour relations with NATO countries.

Instead, Russia is interested in developing relations with these countries, he added.

Slamming the scheme of some Western countries to launch a color revolution in his country, Putin said it will never work in Russia that is “a free, independent and sovereign state.”

On U.S.-Russia relations, Putin said, “They will have to find common ground with us because they will have to take us into account.”