Russia will retaliate against Ukrainian attacks on its regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Russia will respond to such encroachments on its territory, the ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted by the ministry as saying. She added that Western involvement is clearly evident behind Kiev’s “attacks.”

Zakharova noted that the West is not only supplying Kiev with longer-range missiles and heavy weaponry, but also clearly authorizing their use against Russia, thereby contributing to further escalation.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying that his country is no longer experiencing an artillery shell shortage.

“For the first time during the war, none of the brigades complained that there were no artillery shells,” said Zelensky.