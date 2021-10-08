Russia Ready to Help Europe Overcome Gas Crisis

Russia’s Gazprom is fulfilling all of its obligations on gas supplies to Europe and Moscow is ready to help European countries to overcome the current energy crisis, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

“I would like to remind once again that Gazprom continues to supply gas to Europe in line with the long-term contracts, Gazprom fulfills and even overfulfills all of its obligations. We are ready to help Europe overcome this crisis,” Lavrov told representatives of the Association of European Businesses.