Russia recommences sea passenger services with Japan

Russia have resumed sea passenger transport linking Japan after a long break, local media reported Wednesday.

The Russian shipping company Vostok Tour was approved to launch liner ships between Vladivostok and the Japanese port of Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture this week.

The first boat Pleyona departed for Japan on Monday, carrying only a few passengers. Liner ships will be operated once a week, the company said. And the ship can accommodate up to 43 passengers.

Vostok Tour said that they had never operated sea passenger liner ships from Vladivostok to Japan. A South Korean company used to travel from Vladivostok to the Japanese city of Sakaiminato until 2020.