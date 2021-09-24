Russia registers record high of 828 coronavirus deaths in one day

Russia has recorded more Covid-19 deaths in one day than at any time since the pandemic began: According to the authorities on Friday, 828 people died in one day.

This is the fourth day in a row that more than 800 people have died in connection with the virus within 24 hours.

For months, the authorities have been reporting hundreds of deaths every day.

In the world’s largest country in terms of area, the particularly contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading.

According to official coronavirus statistics, more than 202,200 people have died of Covid-19 in Russia so far. However, it is assumed that the number of unreported cases is high. This is also the conclusion drawn from other statistics given by the authorities.

According to the Interfax agency, the Kremlin had only ruled out a nationwide lockdown on Thursday, but not restrictions at regional level.

There were 21,300 new infections on Friday, according to the statistics. This figure has been rising again for days.

For more than a week, President Vladimir Putin has been in self-isolation because of several cases of coronavirus in his circle. However, the 68-year-old is said to be doing well.

The number of vaccinated people in the country of some 146 million is still comparatively low, with only 28 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.