Russia remains ready to hold talks with Ukraine, Russian media reported Tuesday, citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“The president has repeatedly stated that the most important thing for us would be to achieve our goals (in relation to the Ukraine crisis),” RTVI quoted Peskov as saying.

“We would prefer to do this primarily through political and diplomatic means,” he said, confirming that Moscow remains ready to hold talks with Kiev.

At the same time, Peskov said that Ukraine had previously disrupted dialogue between the two countries, and that Ukraine “admitted” that Britain had ordered the country to do so.

Asked whether such negotiations could resume in a Western country such as Hungary, Peskov said that this was more of a theoretical possibility.