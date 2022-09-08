Russia Sanctions Could Bring Europe to it’s Knees – Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that 11,000 sanctions had imposed against Russia, but they were unsuccessful, and the resulting inflation and energy shortage could bring Europe to its knees.

“Currently, there are 11,000 sanctions against Russia, but attempts to weaken the Russians have not been successful. On the contrary, severe inflation and energy shortages caused by sanctions could bring Europe to its knees,” the MTI agency quoted Orban as saying.

Orban said that Europe needed to change its sanctions policy, because otherwise the situation would be difficult, the continent itself made its own life more expensive and complicated the situation of its own industry.

“The situation is such that energy has run out in Europe, we have to bring it here from somewhere else, and the energy that comes here is expensive,” the president said.

It is necessary to “fight the greens and bureaucrats involved in geopolitical games” and convince them not to give up various sources of energy,” he said.

“For political reasons, we refuse to use various energy sources and thereby make our own lives more expensive and complicate the position of our own industry in global competition,” Orban said, adding that few continents are in such a difficult position as Europe, but only this continent makes own life difficult.