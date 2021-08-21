Russia says new sanctions show U.S. unwillingness to mend ties

New U.S. sanctions against Russia showed the Biden administration’s “lack of political will and unwillingness” to build Moscow-Washington relations on a partnership basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the comments in a statement after the United States on Friday announced new sanctions against Russian individuals and entities over the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Zakharova considered such “hostile actions” contrary to the spirit of the Geneva summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden in June.

The new sanctions “under far-fetched pretexts” were announced against the backdrop of “the largest foreign policy failure for the United States in Afghanistan,” she noted.

“It is useless to put pressure on Russia and our response, as always, will be tough and adequate,” Zakharova said. Enditem