Russia will not stop cooperating with Iran in defiance of U.S. threats of sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday.

“We are guided exclusively by our own interests, our obligations and international law,” Ryabkov was quoted by RIA Novosti news agency as saying.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to punish those countries that oppose its effort to re-impose sanctions on Iran.

Russia condemns U.S. intentions to restore United Nations (UN) sanctions against Iran, Ryabkov said.

It is regrettable that as a result of Washington’s irresponsible actions, the UN Security Council is plunging into a very serious crisis, which distracts the Security Council from working on a wide range of issues within its mandate and creates certain political and psychological tensions, he said.

Despite Washington’s latest moves on Iran, Russia will continue to cooperate with the United States because without dialogue the situation could become even worse, Ryabkov said.