Russia scales up protection for civilian facilities

Moscow is taking additional measures to protect civilian infrastructure from Ukrainian attacks, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.
“Taking into account the current situation, additional measures have been taken to increase protection against air and sea attacks,” Shoigu said during a meeting with defense ministry officials.
Shoigu added that the Kiev has focused on carrying out “terrorist attacks” on civilian infrastructure in Russian cities and towns against the backdrop of its “unsuccessful counteroffensive.
