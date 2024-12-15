Russia Seeks to Retain Military Bases in Syria as Guterres Calls for De-escalation

Russia hopes to keep its military bases in Syria as they are important in the fight against terrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

“I think there is general agreement that the fight against terrorism and the IS is not over, it requires collective efforts. In this regard, our presence played an important role in the fight against international terrorism,” state-run RIA news agency reported, citing Bogdanov.

The Russian diplomat added that Moscow has established contacts with the political committee of Syria’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and discussed issues of ensuring the security of the Russian diplomatic mission and citizens in the country.

– – – – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” by the recent and extensive violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging parties to de-escalate violence throughout the country, his spokesperson said Thursday.

“The Secretary-General is particularly concerned over the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Syria, and stresses the urgent need to de-escalate violence on all fronts, throughout the country,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said at a daily press briefing.

– – – –

Türkiye on Thursday appointed an acting charge d’affaires at its embassy in Damascus, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Mauritania, Burhan Koroglu, was appointed as the acting charge d’affaires at the Turkish embassy in Damascus.

Türkiye closed its embassy in Damascus in 2012, citing escalating violence and its call for then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down amid the country’s civil war that began in 2011.

– – – –

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed regional conflicts, bilateral ties, and mutual cooperation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Ankara, according to the Turkish presidency.

In their meeting, Erdogan emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two nations, which have surpassed a century, said a statement from his office.

He expressed his commitment to increasing mutual trade volume and deepening cooperation across various sectors, said his office.

– – – –

Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday highlighted the necessity to protect Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a phone call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the latest developments in Syria and the broader West Asia region, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The two sides stressed the need to ensure Syria’s security and stability, calling for an immediate end to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations against the Arab state.