Russia Sees 25.7% Surge in Oil and Gas Revenues in 2024’s First 11 Months

Russia’s oil and gas budget revenues grew by 25.7 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2024, the Russian Finance Ministry said Monday.

The revenues amounted to 10.34 trillion rubles (about 102.8 billion U.S. dollars), the ministry said in a report, adding that the increase was mainly driven by a rise in prices for Russian oil.

The ministry noted that oil and gas revenues were at a level exceeding their base amount, and the socio-economic development forecast suggests that this excess will continue through the end of the year.

The report also showed that Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues rose by 25.8 percent year on year in the first 11 months this year, reaching 22.31 trillion rubles (about 221.8 billion dollars).

The Finance Ministry said that the income from the largest non-oil and gas taxes in the period significantly exceeded the predictions set in the budget law.