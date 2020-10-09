Russia announced a record rise in domestic coronavirus cases on Friday, more than 12,000, the largest single-day surge since the pandemic began.

Recorded cases in the country rose by 12,126 from the previous day to reach 1,272,238, a federal monitoring service said in a statement.

Russia has reported the world’s fourth-largest coronavirus caseload, behind the United States, India and Brazil.

Senior Russian officials have advised the elderly and other at-risk groups to stay home unless absolutely necessary.