Russia sets to deliver free grain to Africa in the coming months

Russia will start delivering free grain to Africa in the coming months, local media reported, citing Russia’s Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Friday.

“We are now finishing work on all the documents. I think ships will start heading there within a month or a month and a half,” Patrushev noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi last month, where the two leaders discussed the situation around the Black Sea grain deal.

During this meeting, Putin noted that Russia was close to finalizing agreements with six African countries on the free delivery and shipment of grain.