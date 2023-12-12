Russia signs agreement on joint military training centres with Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified an agreement on creating joint military training centers with Belarus, according to a document published Tuesday on the country’s official legal information portal.

The agreement entails the creation and operation of joint combat training centers, which will focus on training Russian and Belarusian military personnel. It also determines ways in which both sides will interact to establish and support these centers, according to a statement published by the Kremlin.

The military training centers are intended for the training of personnel from both sides, where they will be able to conduct combat training and increase the level of cohesion and combat proficiency.

The original document was signed in Minsk on March 28, 2023. Russia’s State Duma or lower house of parliament ratified the agreement on Dec. 5, and the law was adopted by the Federation Council, or the upper house of parliament on Dec. 7.

Belarus finished the document’s ratification in July 2023, according to the BelTA news agency.