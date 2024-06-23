Russia Threatens Retaliation Over Potential Closure of U.S. Visa Centers

Russia has issued a stern warning of retaliatory measures if the United States proceeds with the closure of its visa centers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated on Saturday.

The statement comes after Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov revealed that Washington had notified Russia of plans to shut down its visa offices in Washington and New York.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia is prepared to respond appropriately should the closure of the visa centers be implemented. Additionally, she noted that the US decision to revoke tax exemptions for Russian diplomats in the country further escalated tensions between the two nations.

The developments mark another point of contention in US-Russia relations, which have been strained by ongoing diplomatic disputes and geopolitical disagreements.