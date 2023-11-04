Russia to assist Arab resolve Gaza Strip Crisis

Moscow will support solutions to be proposed by Arab nations regarding the crisis in Gaza at the upcoming Arab League Summit and the Arab-African summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

The foreign minister made the remarks at a press briefing following talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Moscow.

Lavrov said it would be “fundamentally important” for Moscow to understand the common opinion of the Arab world as a whole and Moscow would do everything to facilitate the implementation of any plans and initiatives proposed by these countries.

“We fully trust them to ensure peace and stability… and will support the ‘Arab solution’ on this complex issue,” he said.

Moscow is concerned about potential plans that would destroy the prospects for the creation of a Palestinian state, said Lavrov, adding that this would not ensure either peace or security in the region.