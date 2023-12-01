Russia to conduct large scale military drills in 2024

Russia will hold the “Ocean-2024” strategic command and staff exercise next year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday during a meeting of the defense ministry board.

“About 20 of those exercises will involve units of foreign states,” he said, adding that four exercises would be carried out within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The drills will conclude with the large-scale “Ocean-2024” strategic command and staff exercise that will involve all branches of the country’s armed forces, said the defense minister.

Shoigu noted that the implementation of combat training plans “would ensure the fulfillment of tasks aimed at protecting national interests and a timely response to changes in the military and political situation.”