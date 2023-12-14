Ukraine does not wish to hold negotiations on its demilitarization, so Russia is forced to take other measures including military ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

He made this statement during his annual press conference and question-and-answer session.

“As for demilitarization, they (Ukraine) don’t want to negotiate, well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military measures,” said Putin.

When Russia realizes its target of the special military operation, then peace will come, he added.