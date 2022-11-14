Russia to invest more in aircraft engine production

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday pledged a massive investment in the production of aircraft engines to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign supplies amid heightened sanctions.

“We will expand the production of aircraft engines for the entire range of domestic civil and military transport aircraft. For these purposes, the United Engine Corporation will receive over 44 billion rubles (some 718 million U.S. dollars) in federal funds,” Mishustin told a government meeting.

He underscored the necessity of minimizing dependence on foreign materials, components and equipment in the context of external sanctions, and the importance for Russian airlines to renew their fleets with modern home-produced planes.

Mishustin asked domestic manufacturers to produce about 50 PD-8 engines, 20 PS-90A engines and 14 PD-14 engines within two years and create a prototype of PD-35 high-thrust engine by the end of 2024. Enditem