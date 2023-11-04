Russia to send 28 tons of aid to residents of Gaza

Moscow will deliver 28 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Friday.

According to the ministry, two IL-76 aircraft will deliver 28 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, as was previously instructed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The humanitarian aid will include medicine, hemostatic agents, and bandaging materials. The aid will be first handed over to representatives from the Egyptian Red Crescent Society and shipped to the Gaza Strip, it added.

Russia delivered 27 tons of food products to Gaza residents in October, according to the ministry.