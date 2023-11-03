Russia to send more wheat to Africa by the end of 2023

Russia will donate another 200,000 tons of wheat to six African countries by the end of this year, said a senior foreign ministry official Thursday.

“By the end of the year, we plan to donate another 200,000 tons of wheat to six African countries, Somalia, the Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, and Eritrea,” said Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department, cited by the Tass news agency.

He said Moscow is currently working with the United Nations World Food Program on the donation, and has already delivered 20,000 tons of fertilizer to Malawi and 34,000 to Kenya.

He added that 23,000 tons of fertilizer would soon be shipped to Zimbabwe, 34,000 tons to Nigeria, and 55,000 tons to Sri Lanka.