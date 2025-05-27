Russia to Submit Peace Memorandum to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia will soon send a draft peace memorandum to Ukraine outlining key principles for a potential settlement, including ceasefire terms and timelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced Tuesday.

The document, currently under development, follows a recent agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump to advance diplomatic efforts toward resolving the conflict.

Zakharova stated during her weekly press briefing that Moscow expects Kyiv to prepare its own draft in response once the memorandum is delivered. “The memorandum will outline positions on settlement principles, the timing of a potential peace agreement, and a ceasefire,” she said, emphasizing Russia’s commitment to advancing dialogue. The move comes amid heightened international scrutiny over the protracted conflict, now entering its tenth year.

The announcement follows a phone call between Putin and Trump last week, where both leaders reportedly discussed the need for a structured framework to restart negotiations. While details of the memorandum remain undisclosed, the initiative signals a renewed push for diplomacy, though skepticism persists given stalled prior agreements and ongoing hostilities.

Ukraine has yet to publicly respond to the announcement. Analysts note that any viable agreement would require addressing core issues such as territorial disputes, security guarantees, and humanitarian concerns. Previous peace efforts, including the Minsk agreements, have struggled to gain traction due to conflicting interpretations and enforcement challenges.