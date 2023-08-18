Russia-Ukraine conflict: GCC advocates for peaceful efforts

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said on Wednesday that GCC member states support “peaceful efforts” aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Albudaiwi also emphasized the significance of reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the export of grains, essential food, and humanitarian supplies in order to improve the food security of affected countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments of the Ukraine crisis.

Albudaiwi said the GCC’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter, which underscores the importance of upholding the existing international order on the basis of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the avoidance of using or threatening to use force.

The two officials also vowed to move forward toward drafting a joint action plan that includes significant issues serving the interests of both sides.