Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacking energy infrastructure, violating a March agreement to halt such strikes for 30 days, officials from both sides confirmed Wednesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed Ukrainian forces launched two assaults on energy facilities in the Kursk region over 24 hours, including a drone strike on a power unit and artillery shelling targeting local electricity operator sites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky countered on Telegram that Russian forces struck a substation in the Sumy region overnight with a drone and damaged a power line in Nikopol, Dnipro region, via artillery.

The mutual accusations mark a breakdown of the tentative ceasefire brokered after separate talks with U.S. delegations in late March. The agreement had aimed to protect energy infrastructure critical to civilian populations amid ongoing hostilities.

Analysts warn the renewed strikes risk escalating humanitarian crises, particularly as winter approaches, while undermining fragile diplomatic efforts. Neither side has provided independent verification of the alleged attacks.

The conflict, now in its third year, continues to hinge on energy infrastructure as a strategic target, exacerbating disruptions to power supplies and heating for millions of civilians. International observers urge restraint, stressing adherence to prior agreements to prevent further deterioration of conditions.