Russia-Ukraine War: 26 More Ghanaians Evacuated

Ghana has successfully evacuated 26 more of its nationals following tensions in war-torn Ukraine.

This brings to 74, the total number of citizens who have so far arrived in the country safely.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced that the evacuees arrived at 2pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

“The Government of Ghana received an additional 26 Ghanaian nationals at the Kotoka International Airport, bringing the total number of Ghanaians evacuated to seventy-four (74) as of 2:00 pm, 5th March 2022”, the Ministry indicated.