Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuated Students Regret Coming Back To Ghana

Ghanaian students who were evacuated from Ukraine say they have regretted returning to the country because the government has failed to deliver promises made to them.

They say despite the assurances of securing schools for them, nothing has been done by the state to help them.

This comes months after they fled the Ukraine-Russia war.

“We had a couple of meetings initially and they [government] made us understand that they are very much positioned to help us and secure schools for us.

“They requested data which we made available to them. Everything seems so slow. We do not know what is happening now,” the President of the Ukraine Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) said.

According to Philip Bobbie Ansah, the students are frustrated because “we do not know what is causing the delay.”

“Some of us refused to come to Ghana which seems like the best decision because they have opportunities. It now looks like it was a mistake for some of us to come to Ghana,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

More than 1,000 students in several Ukrainian universities were repatriated by the government following the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Others refused to return to Ghana but the government assured those who came to the country of options available to ensure continuity of their education.

Currently, “students and administrators have given them [government] everything they asked for;” yet, the students have lamented the long silence of state authorities.

Following the closure of Ukraine’s airspace, Ghanaians travelled by land to countries such as Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic for safety.

With the support of its honorary consuls and diplomatic missions, the Foreign Affairs Ministry rescued many stranded Ghanaians and brought them home.

Prior to this, all the Ghanaian students, along with other Africans and Asians in Ukraine, faced widespread discrimination in their attempts to leave the country.