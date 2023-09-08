Russia unhappy over United States decision on Uranium shells

The United States should be held accountable for the consequences caused by the delivery of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

The spokesman made the statement following Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks, as part of a new 175 million U.S. dollar military aid package for the country.

“This is bad … these shells were actively used against Yugoslavia,” and the dangerous consequences of their use are widely known, local media reported, citing the spokesman.

The use of these shells resulted in a massive increase in the number of people suffering from cancer and other diseases, Peskov said, adding that the consequences would be felt for generations to come.

“The responsibility (for this decision) will lie entirely with the leadership of the United States … everyone should be aware of this,” Peskov said.