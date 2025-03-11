Russia is escalating efforts to counter Western media dominance in Africa through strategic partnerships, leveraging joint media projects and educational exchanges to amplify its influence.

At a State Duma-hosted roundtable dubbed “Information Bridge: Russia-Africa,” policymakers and media executives outlined plans to address what they called “distorted” perceptions of Moscow’s role on the continent, citing a dearth of Russian-aligned content in African markets.

The March 6 forum, organized by the State Duma’s Expert Council on African Partnerships and the Afro-Russian Energy Association, highlighted systemic gaps: no African media outlets are currently accredited in Russia, while sporadic journalist visits limit coverage of bilateral initiatives. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, warned that French and English-language media monopolize African airwaves, skewing narratives about Moscow’s investments. “Half of Africa’s population is under 20—this youth is hungry for unbiased information,” she said, advocating expanded press tours, training programs, and conferences to cultivate pro-Russian voices.

Proposals to build a “unified information space” dominated discussions. Irina Abramova of the Russian Academy of Sciences stressed the need to move beyond stereotypical portrayals of Africa as impoverished, urging Russian outlets to broadcast beyond capital cities and engage provincial audiences. “Africa isn’t a monolith. We must reflect its dynamism,” she added, pitching collaborations with African bloggers to showcase Russia’s “reality” beyond Western framing.

Practical hurdles remain. Artur Kureev, editor of African Initiative, called for consolidating Russia’s fragmented Africa-focused media resources under a cohesive strategy, while Kinfu Zenebe of the African Diaspora Commission pushed for streamlined accreditation to enable African bureaus in Moscow. Svyatoslav Shchegolev, RT’s African content head, noted growing interest from state-owned African broadcasters seeking alternatives to Western platforms—a sentiment echoed by Cameroonian journalist Clarissa Waidorven, who urged Russia to deploy “media diplomacy” to counter U.S. and EU outreach.

The roundtable concluded with a resolution emphasizing media’s role in salvaging stalled business ventures. “Projects fail without visibility,” said Andrey Gromov of the Afro-Russian Energy Association, referencing underreported joint initiatives. Analysts see the push as part of Moscow’s broader soft-power play, aiming to position itself as a counterweight to Western aid and investment narratives. Yet skepticism persists: without sustained funding and cultural nuance, Russia’s bid to win African airwaves risks echoing past ventures that prioritized geopolitics over local relevance. For now, the battle for Africa’s narrative is heating up—and Moscow is drafting media into its frontline.