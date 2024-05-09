Russian Air Raids Targets Ukraine’s energy sector

Energy facilities across Ukraine came under Russia’s massive air strikes early Wednesday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said.

The attack targeted power generation and transmission facilities in the central Poltava, Kirovograd, and Vinnytsya regions, the western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Galushchenko wrote on Facebook.

Equipment at three thermal power plants of Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK sustained damage during the attack, the company said in a statement.

The air strikes marked the fifth attack on DTEK’s energy facilities in less than two months, according to the DTEK’s press service.

Russia fired 55 missiles, including 50 cruise missiles and an aeroballistic missile, and 21 drones at Ukraine overnight, said the Ukrainian Air Force, adding that 20 drones and 39 missiles were downed by air defense.

At least two people were wounded in the attack in the Kiev region, while another person was injured in the Kirovograd region, said regional authorities.