Russian Airports Implement Temporary Flight Restrictions for Safety Concerns

Several Russian airports implemented temporary operational restrictions Friday to ensure the safety of civilian flights, according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya.

The Kazan Airport introduced flight restrictions starting at 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT), suspending both arrivals and departures.

“To ensure the safety of civilian aviation, temporary limitations have been imposed on operations at Kazan Airport,” Rosaviatsiya announced.

It said that airline crews, air traffic controllers, and airport staff were taking all necessary measures to maintain flight safety.

Similarly, Sochi Airport implemented temporary restrictions around 5:00 a.m. Moscow time (0200 GMT), also halting all flights.

In southern Russia, flight operations at the airports in Volgograd and Astrakhan were briefly disrupted earlier Friday due to restricted airspace, the agency said.