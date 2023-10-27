Russian Cosmonauts Finish 2023 6th Spacewalk

Two Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, on Thursday completed a spacewalk that lasted nearly eight hours on the International Space Station, according to the website of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.

The main task of the spacewalk was to disconnect the hydraulic circuits of an additional radiation heat exchanger, one of which was leaking, from the external hydraulic circuits of the thermal control system of the Nauka module.

The cosmonauts also inspected and photographed the leak site on the radiator to help specialists on Earth identify the cause of the leak, which was detected on Oct. 9, 2023.

In addition, Kononenko and Chub installed and connected a radar on the passive docking device UFP-2 on the Nauka module. The radar, which has a synthetic aperture based on microstrip active phased antenna arrays, is designed to observe the Earth.

The cosmonauts also launched a student nanosatellite, “Parus-MSTU,” conducted by the Bauman Moscow State Technical University. The nanosatellite will test the technology of deploying a solar sail.

This was the 71st Russian spacewalk at the International Space Station and the sixth in 2023