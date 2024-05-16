Russian defense ministry says it has advanced into Kharkov, Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces have taken control of two settlements in the Kharkov region and the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region, the country’s defense ministry said Wednesday.

The settlements of Glubokoe and Lukyantsy in the Kharkov region are under control of units of the North groups of troops “as a result of active operations,” the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces had advanced deep into Ukrainian defenses.

Units of the Dnepr group of troops have also taken control of the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of only a handful of settlements Kiev retook in its summer counteroffensive last year, according to the defense ministry.

Russia launched a fresh offensive in the Kharkov region and has been steadily advancing for the past several days. The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Monday that the country’s forces had captured the settlements of Gatyshche, Krasnoye, Morokhovets and Oleynikovo.