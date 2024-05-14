Russian Defense Ministry says it made big stride in Kharkov Region

Russian armed forces made significant gains in the Kharkov region after capturing four settlements, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The units of its North group had made advancements deep into Ukrainian defenses, seizing the settlements of Gatyshche, Krasnoye, Morokhovets, and Oleynikovo in the Kharkov region, the ministry said in a statement.

Three Ukrainian brigades suffered heavy losses in the settlements of Degtyarnoye, Volchansk, and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region, losing up to 100 servicemen, two tanks, an armored vehicle Kozak and four vehicles, it added.

Russian armed forces have been actively advancing in the Kharkov region for several days. More than 4,000 people have been evacuated from the region since Russia launched the latest round of missile attacks on Friday, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said Sunday.