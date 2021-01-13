dpa/GNA – Leading Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who blames the Kremlin for poisoning him, is planning to return to Moscow this Sunday.

After an attempted assassination with the nerve agent Novichok, he has been recovering in Germany since August. He is due to travel on Sunday on a plane of the Russian airline Pobeda, he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have determined that Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia over the poisoning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the allegations.