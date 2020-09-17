airspace violation
fighter aircraft

A Russian MiG-31 fighter escorted two U.S. strategic bombers over the Bering Sea on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

On Thursday, Russian airspace control systems spotted two air targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, and a MiG-31 fighter belonging to the Pacific Fleet was scrambled in response, it said.

The crew of the Russian plane approached the air targets to identify them as two U.S. Air Force B-1B strategic bombers, and followed them until they flew away from the Russian border, it said.

The flight of the Russian fighter strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.