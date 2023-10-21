Russian Government to Buy Chinese Brand Cars

Models of the Chinese automobile brand Haval have been included in the Russian government’s priority purchase list, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on Friday.

Six brands of cars were included in the priority purchase list, which was prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Haval’s Jolion, Dargo, F7/F7x, and H9 models that are produced in Russia were listed.

The list recommended for purchase includes several models from Russian brands Moskvich and Evolute, which are assembled with Chinese components.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier instructed relevant departments to develop measures to shift official vehicles from Western cars to domestically produced ones.