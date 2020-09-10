Egyptian fighter jet
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew over the Black Sea on Wednesday to intercept a U.S. reconnaissance plane, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Russian airspace control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea,” the ministry’s Zvezda broadcasting service said.

The crew of the Su-27 fighter jet identified the aerial object as a U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135, Zvezda said.

After the U.S. plane flew away from the Russian state border, the Russian jet safely returned to its airfield, it said.
In the last few weeks, Russian fighter jets were scrambled regularly to intercept U.S. reconnaissance planes over the Black Sea.

