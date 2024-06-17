Russian Law Enforcement Thwarts Hostage Attempt in Detention Center

Russian penitentiary authorities foiled an attempt to take hostages in the south-western Rostov region, the TASS news agency reported Sunday.

During a special operation to free the hostages at a pre-trial detention center in the region, the criminals armed with knives have been eliminated, and two employees held hostage were released and safe, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement.

During negotiations, the law enforcement launched the release operation, and now the situation is under control at the center, said the service.