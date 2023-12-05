Russian major general meets his untimely death in a military exercise

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, deputy commander of Russia’s 14th Army Corps of the Northern Fleet, has died on duty in the special military operation zone, Governor of Russia’s Voronezh region Alexander Gusev confirmed Monday.

In a Telegram post, Gusev said the major general had died “at a combat post in the special operation zone,” and “chosen his calling as a defender of the Fatherland and was faithful to it until the end.”

According to the governor, Zavadsky had served as commander of the fourth Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division until August 2021.