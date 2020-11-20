A court in western Russia’s Bryansk region has sentenced a Russian man to 13 years in prison for conspiring to serve as a US spy, a National Security Agency said on Friday.

The man was found guilty on a charge of treason for having copied classified information about Russian weapon systems with the intent of providing it to the US government, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

The man had obtained the information while working at a company maintaining radio systems for Russia’s Northern Fleet in the Arctic city of Severomorsk during the period of 2015 to 2017, the statement said.

The man “established contact with the US CIA at the beginning of 2019,” it said, adding that he was detained in the Bryansk region in July 2019 while attempting to pass the information to the US.