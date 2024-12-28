Russian Navy Receives New Yasen-M Class Nuclear Submarine Arkhangelsk

The Russian Navy has officially received its newest Yasen-M class nuclear submarine, Arkhangelsk, according to local media reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The submarine was handed over to the Russian Navy on Friday, marking a significant addition to Russia’s naval capabilities.

The Arkhangelsk is equipped with advanced missile systems designed to target both sea and coastal objectives. The submarine’s weapons suite is one of its key features, providing the Russian Navy with enhanced precision and effectiveness in modern naval warfare. Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev emphasized the submarine’s comprehensive armament, noting that it is capable of carrying all types of naval missile weapons.

This delivery is part of Russia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its nuclear-powered fleet. Reports indicate that four more Yasen-M class submarines are currently under construction, underscoring the country’s long-term commitment to bolstering its naval forces. These submarines are regarded as an important strategic asset for Russia, enhancing its capabilities in both defense and deterrence in the waters around its borders and beyond.

The introduction of Arkhangelsk into the Russian Navy highlights the nation’s continued focus on modernizing its military, particularly its naval forces, in a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.