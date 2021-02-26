dpa/GNA – Investigators in Russia arrested three men and a woman accused of running a black market for babies, they said on Thursday.

Officials took nine babies into care in the eastern city of Krasnoyarsk who were probably going to be sold, they said.

A 27-year old woman from Kazakhstan gave birth to one of the babies after she was recruited by one of the suspects.

The woman was artificially inseminated in Cambodia, gave birth in Russia in April 2020 and left her baby with the men, according to officials, who said she returned to Kazakhstan and received 13,000 dollars for the sale of the boy.

No information was available about the mothers of the other babies.

The four suspects are being investigated for child trafficking.