Russian presidential elections slated for March 17 2024

Russia’s Federation Council or upper house of parliament voted unanimously on Thursday to hold the next presidential elections on March 17, 2024.

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko noted that with this decision, the parliament is essentially launching the election campaign.

“Presidential elections have always been the most important event in a country’s political life, and they will largely determine the vector of Russia’s development,” Matviyenko said.

She said that despite the current external circumstances and attempts to weaken Russia, to “destroy our country’s economy and sow discord in the Russian society,” “we firmly adhere to constitutional values, and guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens, and confirm that the bearer of sovereignty and the sole source of power in Russia is its multinational people.”

She said that the Russian society was more consolidated than ever and was ready to elect its president, adding that the result of the elections would further determine how the country responds to current challenges.